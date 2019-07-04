Standing in line in a Starbucks in Istanbul, my phone burps out a notification from National Public Radio: “DHS Inspector General Finds ‘Dangerous Overcrowding’ in Border Patrol Facilities.”

Then it’s my turn at the register, where I order hot coffee and cold milk, an unusual request in a coffee culture where most milk is poured steamed.

Cold milk in coffee and lots of milk is an odd American habit, one that makes me stand out from Istanbul’s usual Starbucks’ orders. (Starbucks is better here than in the United States, by a mile).

My cold milk request wasn’t the only thing setting me apart from my fellow customers. Unlike them, I was the only one who could be held accountable as a citizen for the ongoing crimes against humanity unfolding on my phone on July 3, 2019, the eve of Independence Day, which marks the 1776 drafting of the Declaration of Independence of the “United States” breaking away from the United Kingdom.

2019 is a time when that country, my country, is running concentration camps, even though not all headlines call them “concentration camp.” US President Donald Trump’s immigration policies have led to the establishment of concentration camps run by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), whose officers have been ordered to warehouse children separated from the parents, who are boxed into other concentration camps. These officers are following orders, and have Trump’s full endorsement.

The people living for months in crowded, fetid conditions are asylum seekers, most of them fleeing Central American countries, where gang violence threatens their lives or the lives of the children.

Just like the adults, these children, some of them undernourished toddlers, are held in “hielera” or “ice boxes,” the slang the asylum seekers use for the buildings that house them, which are kept at cold temperatures and where the lights are always on.

The list of abuses or evidence of neglect in these hieleras reported by lawyers and doctors and politicians, witnessed firsthand, is extensive. Violations of both US federal law and US obligations to international treaties regarding the treatment of asylum seekers.

A Department of Homeland Security Inspector General report released this week said inspectors “observed serious overcrowding and prolonged detention of unaccompanied alien children (UACs), 4 families, and single adults that require immediate attention.”

Meanwhile, Congress has approved billions of dollars in funding for Trump’s concentration camps, with Democrats failing to secure new provisions for humanitarian aid.

The influx of asylum seekers has strained CBP capacity, but so has Trump’s policy of refusing to release asylum seekers to return for court dates later in the asylum process. Rather, the duration of these detentions is effectively indefinite.

“Our Border Patrol people are not hospital workers, doctors or nurses. The Democrats bad Immigration Laws, which could be easily fixed, are the problem. Great job by Border Patrol, above and beyond. Many of these illegals aliens are living far better now than where they came from, and in far safer conditions...,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday, not explicitly denying bad conditions but blaming Democrats for them.