Death toll in Tunisia bombings rises to two
Two people have died as a result of the Daesh-claimed bombings that targeted police in Tunisia on Tuesday
Onlookers gather at the scene outside a metro station where a man reportedly wearing an explosive belt blew himself up in the early hours of July 3, 2019 in the capital Tunis, after being chased by police. / AFP
By Mostafa Rachwani
July 4, 2019

A passerby wounded in a Tunisian suicide bombing has died of injuries, bringing the death toll to two in an attack that rattled the country at the height of tourist season.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sofiane Zaag announced the death on Radio Mosaique on Thursday. A police officer was also killed in the June 27 attack in the capital Tunis. Several were wounded, and one remains hospitalised.

The man considered the orchestrator of the attack was killed when his explosive belt detonated during a standoff with police on Tuesday.

Claiming responsibility for the bombing, the Daesh terror group said that the slain suspect was one of its fighters.

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate attacks on police in Tunis on June 27, killing one police officer and wounding several people. 

The attack targeted security services in Tunisia, which is struggling to stabilise its young democracy.

It was the third such incident within a week and came a few months ahead of an election and at the peak of a tourist season in which Tunisia is hoping for a record number of visitors.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
