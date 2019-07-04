In an unprecedented move, the United Nations signed a deal with an international fugitive and notorious YPG militant Ferhad Abdi Sahin, who has an Interpol Red Notice warrant for playing a crucial role in the armed group that is affiliated with the PKK, a recognised terrorist organisation by the US, Turkey, the EU and NATO.

The subject of the negotiations — held at the UN headquarters in Geneva on June 29 — was that the YPG should stop recruiting child soldiers in Syria and dispatching them to the frontlines under the command of its proxy group called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The meeting drew criticism from Ankara with the Turkish foreign ministry slamming the UN for entertaining the YPG and its representative Sahin, who operates under his nom de guerre Mazlum Abdi.

While the Turkish foreign ministry criticised the UN for taking "a terrorist organisation with blood on its hands as an interlocutor to address this problem," it also pointed out that the agreement proved that the YPG committed "against children the gravest violations of international law and international humanitarian law, including the forceful recruitment."

Turkey's political leaders, government officials and political experts have already voiced concerns about the Western bloc's attempts to normalise the YPG and present it as a political alternative in northern Syria.

“The person, who was called for signing ceremony, has long been a well-known member of the PKK terror group and has been on Turkey’s wanted list, so it’s clear that the UN commission knows what it’s doing and is purposely choosing a particular time to reduce reactions,” said Serhat Erkmen, a Turkish expert on Syria.

“As a result, this effort is part of a continuing Western policy, which has long tried to bring legitimacy [to the terror group] to create [a political] actor [out of the YPG],” Erkmen added, speaking to TRT World.

Erkmen said the US and its allies are making efforts to create an autonomous region in northern Syria run by the YPG or PKK leadership.