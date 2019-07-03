TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Ankara slams The Washington Post over PKK propaganda
Turkish presidential spokesman says giving space to a PKK leader is no different from a newspaper giving a voice to a member of Al Qaeda or Daesh terrorist organisations.
Ankara slams The Washington Post over PKK propaganda
To portray the head of a terrorist organisation as the representative of the Kurds is, above all, an insult to all Kurds, the Turkish presidential spokesperson said. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 3, 2019

Turkey’s presidential spokesman on Wednesday slammed the US-based newspaper, The Washington Post, for publishing an article by Cemil Bayik, a leader of the PKK terror organisation.

The Washington Post, which provided space for a terrorist who is on the list of terror organisations of the US and the EU and also carries a bounty on his head in the US, openly makes propaganda for terrorism and violates the US laws, Ibrahim Kalin said in a written statement.

Highlighting that this article did not qualify as freedom of press and expression, Kalin said the daily's actions were tantamount to publishing an article from a member of the Al Qaeda or Daesh terrorist organisations.

To portray the head of a terrorist organisation as the representative of the Kurds is, above all, an insult to all Kurds, Kalin said.

RECOMMENDED

He stressed that Turkey would persistently continue to fight against all forms of terrorism and its supporters.

The US State Department put a bounty on key PKK leaders in November: $4 million for Cemil Bayik as well as $5 million for Murat Karayilan and $3 million for Duran Kalkan.

"In 1997 the US Department of State designated the PKK as a foreign terrorist organisation under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.  In 2001 the US government designated the PKK as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist Entity pursuant to Executive Order 13224," the statement reads.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed