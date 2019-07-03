Turkey’s presidential spokesman on Wednesday slammed the US-based newspaper, The Washington Post, for publishing an article by Cemil Bayik, a leader of the PKK terror organisation.

The Washington Post, which provided space for a terrorist who is on the list of terror organisations of the US and the EU and also carries a bounty on his head in the US, openly makes propaganda for terrorism and violates the US laws, Ibrahim Kalin said in a written statement.

Highlighting that this article did not qualify as freedom of press and expression, Kalin said the daily's actions were tantamount to publishing an article from a member of the Al Qaeda or Daesh terrorist organisations.

To portray the head of a terrorist organisation as the representative of the Kurds is, above all, an insult to all Kurds, Kalin said.