Britain’s Chancellor Philip Hammond has warned that a ‘no-deal’ Brexit could damage the country’s economy to the tune of £90bn ($113bn) over the next 15 years.

Hammond, effectively the most senior politician in the UK after Prime Minister Theresa May, told MPs that he could vote against any attempt by her successor to force through an exit from the bloc.

May is due to leave office once her Conservative party decides on her successor.

The leadership contest is currently down to two candidates; former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his successor in the same role, Jeremy Hunt.

Both take a hardline of Brexit but Johnson has the support of most anti-EU MPs.

The UK is currently set to leave the EU on October 31, a seven-month delay on the original deadline in late March.

Britain’s economy is still struggling from the aftermath of the 2007 global economic recession and London can ill afford further strain on its finances.

Between April and June 2019, a survey by IHS Markit/CIPS showed that the UK economy shrunk for the first time since late 2012.

Worries over post-Brexit regulations and global trade tensions have forced Britain’s Purchashing Managers’ Index down to just 50.2 points, just above the no-growth level of 50.

According to manufacturing and construction date published earlier this week, the UK’s economy shrank by 0.1 percent in the second quarter of 2019.