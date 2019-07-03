Some crew members have survived a fire that killed 14 sailors onboard one of the Russian navy's deep-sea research submersibles, the nation's defence minister said Wednesday.

Sergei Shoigu didn't specify how many crew members were rescued from Monday's fire.

Speaking at the navy's Arctic base of Severomorsk, he praised the vessel's crew for "heroic" action, saying they sacrificed their lives to rescue a civilian expert and save the ship after the fire erupted.

Details were scarce about the incident on the ship, which was on a mission to measure sea depths in Russia's territorial waters in the Barents Sea.

The ministry said the seamen were killed by toxic fumes from the blaze, but did not specify how many crew members were aboard.

The ministry didn't name the vessel, but Russian media reported it was the country's most secret submersible, a nuclear-powered research submarine called the AS-12 Losharik intended for sensitive missions at great depths.

Few images and details have emerged about the vessel, which was launched in 2003 and is believed to have entered navy service in 2010.

In 2012, the Losharik was involved in research intended to prove Russia's claim on the vast Arctic seabed.

It collected samples from a depth of 2,500 metres (8,202 feet), according to official statements at the time.

Regular submarines can typically dive only to depths of up to 600 metres (2,000 feet).

Hero of Russia

President Vladimir Putin, who summoned Shoigu on Tuesday to report on the fire, said in televised comments that seven of the dead had the rank of captain and two were awarded the nation's highest medal, the Hero of Russia.

"It's a huge loss for the navy," Putin said.