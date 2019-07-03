Iran will boost its uranium enrichment after July 7 to whatever levels it needs beyond the cap set in the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, defying US efforts to force Tehran to renegotiate the pact.

Iran announced this week it has stockpiled more low-enriched uranium than is permitted under the accord, a move that prompted President Donald Trump - who withdrew the US from the deal last year - to warn Iran was "playing with fire".

"Our level of enrichment will no longer be 3.67. We will put this commitment aside by whatever amount we feel like, by whatever amount is our necessity, our need. We will take this above 3.67," said Rouhani, according to IRIB news agency.

Uranium refined to a fissile purity of 3.67 percent is deemed suitable for electricity generation and is the maximum allowed by the deal. Enrichment to 90 percent yields bomb-grade material.

An increasing stockpile and higher enrichment close the estimated one-year window Iran would need to produce enough material for a nuclear bomb, something Iran denies it wants but the nuclear deal sought to prevent.

European co-signatories said on Tuesday they were "extremely concerned" by Tehran's apparent breach of the deal while Israel said it was preparing for possible involvement in any military confrontation between Iran and the United States.

Rouhani said that if the other signatories do not protect trade with Iran promised under the deal but blocked by Trump's reimposition of tough sanctions, Iran would start to revive its Arak heavy-water reactor after July 7.

As required by the accord, Iran said in January 2016 that it had removed the core of the reactor and filled it with cement.

"From (July 7) onward with the Arak reactor, if you don't operate (according to) the programme and time frame of all the commitments you've given us, we will return the Arak reactor to its previous condition," said Rouhani.

"Meaning, the condition that you say is dangerous and can produce plutonium," he said, referring to a key ingredient in a nuclear weapon. "We will return to that unless you take action regarding all your commitments regarding Arak."

Rising tensions

The US rushed an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and F-22 fighters to the region and Iran recently shot down a US military surveillance drone, claiming a violation of territory.