A programme to preserve and promote the intangible cultural heritage of Uighurs in Kazakhstan was launched at an event in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Tuesday by Turkey's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities agency (YTB).

The event was hosted in cooperation with Haci Bektas Veli Nevsehir University, Kazakh State Women Pedagogical University and Suleymanov Oriental Institute, under UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage advisory.

The initiative has aimed to protect Uighur heritage, including oral narration, rituals, performance arts, traditional handicrafts and more.

Uighurs migrated mainly to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey in the 19th century due to economic, social and political reasons, according to academician Adem Oger, who spoke at the event.

Later in the 20th century, they moved to Europe, the US and the Arabian Peninsula.