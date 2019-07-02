Hundreds of Israelis protested Tuesday against alleged police brutality toward Ethiopian Israelis across the country after police shot dead an Ethiopian Israeli teen.

Demonstrators blocked a major highway in central Tel Aviv, and other main intersections on roads around the country. Protesters burned tires and held signs calling for justice. Police said officers arrested 19 people believed involved in disturbances during the protests.

The protesters, led by activists from the country's Ethiopian minority, demonstrated against systematic discrimination by police toward the community after an off-duty officer shot and killed Solomon Teka, an 18-year-old Ethiopian Israeli, in a Haifa suburb on Sunday.

Thousands attended Teka's funeral Tuesday. Police said the officer was arrested and was placed in protective custody by court order.

Ethiopian Israeli lawmakers and protesters, and Teka's family have demanded that the involved officer be held accountable.

"I hope that he will be the last victim," David Teka, Solomon's father, said at the funeral. "We demand that the murderer receive what he deserves and justice is done."