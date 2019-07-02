After three days of arduous negotiations, European Union leaders broke a deadlock Tuesday and nominated German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen to become the new president of the bloc's powerful executive arm, the European Commission, one of two women named to top EU posts for the first time.

In a series of tweets, European Council President Donald Tusk said that Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel would take over from him in the fall.

Frenchwoman Christine Lagarde was proposed as president of the European Central Bank, while Spanish Foreign Minister Jo sep Borrell was nominated to become EU foreign policy chief, meaning he would be charged with supervising the Iran nuclear deal, among other duties.

Only Michel can take up his post without other formalities. The others, notably von der Leyen — who will take over from Jean-Claude Juncker for the next five years — must be endorsed by the European Parliament. The assembly sits in Strasbourg, France on Wednesday to elect its own new president, and early signs suggest that lawmakers could contest the nominations.

"It is important that we were able to decide with great unity today, and that is important because it's about our future ability to work."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after the nominations — decided away from the cameras and media in a long series of meetings — were made public.

Several lawmakers have already objected to the leaders' package of nominations, and it remains to be seen whether the parliament will flex new found muscles following the massive turnout for EU-wide elections in May. Party leaders have said the vote has brought the assembly — the EU's only elected institution — even more democratic legitimacy.

"This backroom stich-up after days of talks is grotesque," said Greens group leader Ska Keller, describing the nomination process as "party power games."

"After such a high turnout in the European elections and a real mandate for change, this is not what European citizens deserve," said Keller, who is in the running to become parliament president on Wednesday.

Juncker, who steps down on October 31 as head of the commission, which proposes and enforces EU laws, conceded that "it won't be easy in parliament."

Tusk said "it was worth waiting for such an outcome" and that he would do his best to explain to what could well be a tetchy parliament on Thursday how the nominations were made and what thought processes went into the move.