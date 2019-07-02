The United States on Tuesday designated militants fighting the Pakistani state in Balochistan as terrorists after it carried out deadly attacks targeting Chinese interests.

The State Department said it was classifying the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as a global terrorist group, making it a crime for anyone in the United States to assist the militants and freezing any US assets they may have.

The BLA "is an armed separatist group that targets security forces and civilians, mainly in ethnic Baloch areas of Pakistan," the State Department said in its designation.

The outfit was already recognised as a terrorist group by Pakistan and the UK.

Pakistan has been fighting the militants in the southwestern region since 2004, with the militants recently finding a new focus in rallying against China's investment that is part of its major Belt and Road initiative.

The BLA has targeted China in Pakistan multiple times, including a brazen daylight attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi that killed four people in November.