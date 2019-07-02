WORLD
3 MIN READ
US brands Baloch militants in Pakistan terrorists
The State Department said it was classifying the BLA as a global terrorist group, making it a crime for anyone in the US to assist the militants and freezing any US assets they may have.
US brands Baloch militants in Pakistan terrorists
The Baloch Liberation Army have claimed responsibility for several attacks targeting security personnel, civilians, state institutions and infrastructure in Pakistan. / AFP Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
July 2, 2019

The United States on Tuesday designated militants fighting the  Pakistani state in Balochistan as terrorists after it carried out deadly attacks targeting Chinese interests.

The State Department said it was classifying the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as a global terrorist group, making it a crime for anyone in the United States to assist the militants and freezing any US assets they may have.

The BLA "is an armed separatist group that targets security forces and civilians, mainly in ethnic Baloch areas of Pakistan," the State Department said in its designation.

The outfit was already recognised as a terrorist group by Pakistan and the UK.

Pakistan has been fighting the militants in the southwestern region since 2004, with the militants recently finding a new focus in rallying against China's investment that is part of its major Belt and Road initiative.

The BLA has targeted China in Pakistan multiple times, including a brazen daylight attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi that killed four people in November.

RECOMMENDED

In May, five people including a soldier were killed after gunmen stormed the only five-star hotel in Gwadar, the port city which Pakistan is hoping to develop into a major commercial hub.

The BLA, lead by Harbiyar Marri, had claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

Marri, who lives in exile, served as a Member of Balochistan Assembly between 1997 and 1999. His father and other family members have also served in key positions in the government in the past.

Pakistan has been accused of widespread human rights violations in its crackdown in Balochistan.

Pakistan denies wrongdoing and says its historic rival India of is fomenting the insurgency. New Delhi denies any support.

The US designation of the group comes despite vocal concerns by Washington over the Belt and Road Initiative, with Washington accusing China of imposing debt traps on developing nations.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed