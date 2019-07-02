A few weeks ago, Austria's far-right Freedom Party lost its power. After several media outlets revealed a huge corruption scandal, the coalition between the right-wing extremists and the country's conservatives fell apart. Several xenophobic and specifically anti-Muslim policies dominated the coalition's term in office while racist rhetoric and constant dehumanisation of ‘the other’, or as it is known in German ‘salonfaehig’, became more and more socially acceptable.

However, the temporary fall of Austria's far-right – there is still a possibility that they may return after new elections take place in September – does not mean that racism and xenophobia just vanished. Both, including Islamophobia, are rooted, not only in the country's political sphere but also in large parts of Austrian society.

The most recent and shocking example of this ongoing reality could be the case of the Abu El Hosna family. Reportedly, the Palestinian family wanted to buy a house in Weikendorf, a small community in the state of Lower Austria. Since the Abu El Hosnas are not Austrian citizens, the community has to approve the purchase.

But they declined.

According to Johann Zimmermann, Weikendorf's mayor, the moving in of the Palestinian family is not desired because "the different cultural spheres of the Islamic and the Western world share very different values, customs and practices."

Several people, including the potential neighbours of the Palestinian family, agree with the mayor's views. It appears that the 2,000-inhabitant community might become the court for a new clash of cultures.

Many, including some Austrians who have lived for decades in Weikendorf, are shocked about current events. The community is near Vienna, Austria's capital and leading metropolis, and also next to the Slovakian border.

However, some locals also claim that racism or Islamophobia is not the "real problem." For example, the Austrian daily Der Standard is quoting a local man who asked why nobody, including the community's mayor, had a problem with the Turkish families who moved in several years ago. The proportion of foreigners in Weikendorf is about ten percent, which is the state average.

It is obvious that not all people who live in Weikendorf are racists, and it might even be true that the local mayor from the Conservative Party did not mean what he said, even if this is hard to believe because his phrases could have been taken straight out of any far-right playbook.