The epic heat wave that Europe endures this summer should serve as a wake-up call for its leaders to rethink climate change as a national security issue, as it has proved to affect domestic stability, leading to wildfires and deaths of its citizens.

If the Cold War led to the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, this Hot War should encourage NATO to reinvent itself as a “Climate Alliance Treat Organization” (CATO), doubling down on its existing efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.

NATO and its southern flank

In a previous article, I wrote how the 2018 NATO summit revealed how the alliance is fixated on relations and threats on national terms, maintaining bilateral ties between the United States and Germany or countering the threat of Russia to member states such as Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

On NATO’s southern flank, groups like Daesh demonstrated that security issues do not just involve nation-state actors but violent non-state actors and terrorist groups. Turkey, as a member of the organisation, has been the one most affected by the chaos and vicissitudes caused by this organisation in Iraq and Syria.

I argued then that non-state actors like Daesh should have compelled a NATO rethink of transnational threats, particularly on its southern flank. Climate change poses a similar risk.

Fluctuations in weather will have a particular impact on the Mediterranean basin, increasing the possibility of future refugees flows via North Africa and the Middle East via Europe, if not dislocations from southern Europe itself.

Turkey, like during the Syrian civil war, will bear the burden of these displaced peoples. While both Syria and Iraq will hopefully recover from its civil conflicts, their challenge will only be compounded by climate change, leading to droughts, threatening access to water supplies, resulting in crop failures, and increased desertification.

NATO and climate change

NATO members, primarily the US, have been distracted by divisions within the alliance, exemplified by Turkey’s decision to purchase the S-400 missile system. These weapon systems are designed to serve as a means of deterrence. If deterrence is successful, ideally these weapons will never be used. They are weapons designed to allay threat perceptions, or how nations anticipate threats from other countries. The deterred nation develops the same security calculus, leading to the perennial security dilemma in international politics.

Climate change, however, is a phenomenon that has manifested itself as a clear and present danger.

NATO has developed an internal policy infrastructure to deal with the threat, such as the Science for Peace and Security initiative that fosters dialogue on scientific re­search and innovation on climate science.

The future of NATO assuming the role of a “CATO” will hinge on its Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC). A successful precedent was set in May 2014, when the government of Bosnia and Herzegovina requested NATO to provide aid in the aftermath of the worst torrential floods in its recorded history.