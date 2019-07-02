Iran said Monday it has exceeded a limit on its enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal that has edged towards collapse under Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign.

Israel urged European states to sanction Iran, while Russia voiced regret but said the move was a consequence of US pressure.

Britain called on Tehran "to avoid any further steps away" from the landmark deal, and the UN said Iran must stick to its commitments under the accord.

"Iran has crossed the 300-kilogramme limit based on its plan" announced in May, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told semi-official news agency ISNA.

The United States withdrew from the nuclear deal last year and reimposed biting sanctions on Iran's crucial oil exports and financial transactions as well as other sectors.

Tehran, which has sought to pressure the remaining parties to save the deal, on May 8 announced it would no longer respect the limit set on its enriched uranium and heavy water stockpiles.

TRT World'sJon Brain has more.

It also threatened to go further and abandon more nuclear commitments unless the remaining partners – Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia – helped it to circumvent sanctions, especially to sell its oil.

In further comments, Zarif insisted Iran had done nothing wrong. "We have NOT violated the #JCPOA," he tweeted using an acronym for the nuclear deal.

He said Iran would "reverse" its decision "as soon as E3 abide by their obligations" – referring to the European partners of the deal Britain, France and Germany.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed Iran had exceeded the limit that the deal had imposed on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium (LEU).

The IAEA "verified on July 1 that Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile exceeded 300 kilogrammes", a spokesperson said.

A diplomat in Vienna, where the UN's nuclear watchdog is based, told AFP that Iran had exceeded the limit by two kilogrammes.

Russia and Britain – two of the six world powers that reached the 2015 deal with Iran – were quick to react.

Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said Iran's move was a cause for "regret" but also "a natural consequence of recent events" and a result of the "unprecedented pressure" imposed by the US.