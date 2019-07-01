On July 1, both Rwanda and Burundi will celebrate their independence days. At first glance, there’s little that tells the countries apart.

The two neighbouring countries share the same history, and are culturally near-identical. But as they mark their 57th anniversary they couldn’t be more different, especially on the socio-economic score.

One would assume that the so-called creative seed of post-conflict, run-away economic growth that germinated in post-1994 Rwanda could have easily blossomed in Burundi as well. After all, they were not a creation of colonialists but established kingdoms prior to the arrival of Germans and Belgians. They share a similar ethnic setup of Hutu (70 percent), Tutsi (20 percent) and Twa (1 percent).

How can these two countries share so much but yet be so different?

Rwanda has earned the moniker the ‘Singapore of Africa’, Burundi is a failing state. Rwanda has President Paul Kagame, a ‘visionary leader’ who pulled the country from the brink of total self-destruction, making it a model for post-war recovery.

Burundi has President Pierre Nkurunziza, a demagogue obsessed with his football skills who sees himself as a deity. He has christened himself the country’s ‘eternal supreme guide’.

While state effectiveness is usually measured by its outcomes, it is the enabling factors that actually matter. Thus the understanding of development outcomes cannot be limited to analysis of the volume of aid, ethnic setup and identity of the donors or how autocratic the state is.

Local elites in Burundi and Rwanda are not exactly ‘free agents’, they are largely shaped and constrained by structures and histories. They are certainly not mere pawns of powerful donors and their agendas.

The aftermath of the fatal 1994 plane crash, taking the lives of the then Rwandan and Burundian presidents, was a defining point for the nations’ disparate development trajectories. The Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), under Kagame, and the National Council for the Defence of Democracy – Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD–FDD), under Nkurunziza (from 2005), saw Burundi earning the ‘false-twin’ label against a more successful sibling-Rwanda.

About 500,000 Burundians have fled to nearby countries since 2015, when Nkurunziza announced plans to run for a third term. Rwanda has been peaceful since 1994 and even has a dream of attaining middle-income status by 2020.

In the recent report by the Norwegian Refugee Council, the Burundi displacement crises is ranked the fourth most neglected in the world only behind Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon, thanks to a lack of media attention.

Global media attention on Rwanda as an ‘aid darling’ and the less featured portrayal of Burundi as an ‘aid orphan’ perhaps does not explain the complex realities in both countries. The current differences are a bigger function of how conflicts end and the legacies they leave behind. Rather than seeing aid as an exogenous factor, causing particular development outcomes, the role of local agency is important here.