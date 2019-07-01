WORLD
3 MIN READ
US targets al Qaeda-linked group in northern Syria
The US military says it has struck an al Qaeda leadership and training facility in northern Syria where attacks against Americans and others were being planned.
US targets al Qaeda-linked group in northern Syria
In this Friday, May 3, 2019 file photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows smoke rising after Syrian regime and Russian airstrikes hit the town of al Habeet, southern Idlib, Syria. / AP
By Mostafa Rachwani
July 1, 2019

The US-led coalition said on Monday its aircraft carried out a strike in north-western Syria a day earlier – strikes that a monitor said killed eight militants, including commanders, from an Al Qaeda-linked group.

"This operation targeted AQ-S operatives responsible for plotting external attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," US Central Command said in a statement, using an acronym for Al Qaeda in Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said six commanders were among the slain militants from the Hurras al Deen group in Aleppo province.

The killed commanders included two Tunisians, two Algerians, an Egyptian and a Syrian, the Observatory added.

"With our allies and partners, we will continue to target Daesh and Al Qaeda to prevent both groups from using Syria as a safe haven," US Central Command said.

Hurras al Deen maintains ties to Al Qaeda and fights alongside the global terrorist network's former Syria branch, Hayat Tahrir al Sham – which dominates most of Idlib province as well as parts of neighbouring Hama, Aleppo and Latakia.

Since its formation in 2014, the US-led coalition against Daesh has targeted militant leaders in Syria's north-west, but the strikes have dropped off significantly since 2017.

RECOMMENDED

In March 2017, the Observatory said a US-led strike on a mosque in the north of Aleppo province killed 49 people, most of them civilians.

The Pentagon denied that large numbers of civilians were killed or that it had targeted the religious building, acknowledging only one possible civilian death.

The greater Idlib area was supposed to be protected by a buffer zone under a September agreement between Russia and Turkey.

But backed by its ally Moscow, Damascus has since late April ramped up its bombardment of the region, home to some three million people – nearly half of whom have been displaced from other parts of Syria.

That came after HTS took over administrative control of the Idlib region at the start of the year.

Hurras al Deen was established in February 2018 and has some 1,800 fighters, including non-Syrians, according to the Observatory.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm