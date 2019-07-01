The French police drew heavy criticism on Monday after officers were filmed spraying peaceful climate activists in the face with tear gas during a sit-in on a bridge in Paris last week.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner on Sunday ordered an investigation into the incident during a protest by the Extinction Rebellion group on Friday over the government's environment policies, which took place in the middle of a heatwave.

A video shared on Twitter and since widely broadcast on news channels shows a police officer yelling "clear off" at a group of protesters sitting on the ground with their arms linked and heads bowed after they had refused orders to vacate the bridge.

When they refuse to budge, at least two officers spray them with hand-held tear gas canisters at point-blank range, while the demonstrators try to shield their faces, boo the police and shout "non-violent!"

The officers are then seen dragging the protesters off the street one by one.

One protester, who gave her name as Flora, said that the police used tear gas after some protesters that had been dragged away returned to the sit-in.

"They opted for a strategy of gassing people 20 centimetres from their faces," she said.

The Paris police department said the officers had intervened to stop the protesters blocking traffic and that the demonstrators had been ordered "several times" to disperse. It said two people were arrested.

Images of the standoff caused an outcry both at home and abroad with Sweden's teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeting a link to the video with the words, "Watch this video and ask yourself; who is defending who?"

In a further sign of how climate activists are increasingly turning to direct action, Greenpeace activists have been blocking the unloading of a Brazilian soy shipment in the southern French port of Sete.

On Monday, five of the activists – who blame soybean production for deforestation – were forcibly removed from the cranes to which they had chained themselves.