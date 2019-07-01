Hong Kong police retook parliament from protesters early Tuesday after firing tear gas to disperse hundreds who ransacked the building in a day of unprecedented chaos and political violence on the anniversary of the territory's handover to China.

The financial hub has been rocked by three weeks of huge demonstrations against an unpopular bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland.

Late Monday, young, masked protesters – many wearing yellow hard hats – broke into the legislature after clashes with police.

They ransacked the building, daubing its walls with anti-government graffiti in an unparallelled challenge to city authorities.

Police warned of an impending crackdown and just after midnight officers moved in from several directions, firing tear gas and wielding batons as they charged, sending plumes of smoke drifting across the heart of the financial hub and scattering the demonstrators.

Earlier in the day, huge crowds of peaceful democracy activists staged a march calling for the city's pro-Beijing leader to step down and reverse what they see as years of sliding freedoms.

But the atmosphere deteriorated as Monday wore on and a hardcore group of protesters breached parliament after hours of siege.

Protestors successfully smashed their way through reinforced glass windows and pried open metal shutters that were blocking their way.

The small group of mostly students wearing hard hats and masks used a metal trolley, poles and pieces of scaffolding to charge again and again at the compound's reinforced glass doors, which finally gave.

Journalist Joel Flynn has more on the tense situation.