Six Turkish citizens detained in Libya by forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar have been released, the Turkish foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

The foreign ministry said on Sunday that the eastern Libyan militia would become a "legitimate target" if the detainees were not released immediately.

Turkey supports the internationally-recognised government in Tripoli.

Holding six Turkish citizens in Libya by illegal militia loyal to Haftar is an act of banditry and piracy, the foreign ministry said in a statement earlier.

TRT World 's Ali Mustafa brings more from Turkey's capital Ankara.

'Severe consequences'

Turkey is committed to protecting the safety and rights of its citizens world over, Vice President Fuat Oktay said early Monday.

Oktay warned of severe consequences if citizens detained by Haftar's militants are not released.

"If our citizens are not released immediately, those responsible will become a legitimate target and the consequences will be severe," Oktay said.

He added that all related institutions continue making efforts to bring back the citizens to Turkey.