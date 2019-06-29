US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would like to see North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this weekend at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea, and North Korea said a meeting would be "meaningful" if it happened.

Trump arrived in South Korea on Saturday. He is scheduled to return to Washington on Sunday.

He met with President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House, where the South Korean leader has his offices and home.

If Trump and Kim were to meet, it would be for the third time in just over a year, and four months since their second summit, in Vietnam, broke down with no progress on US efforts to press North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

Trump made the offer to meet Kim in a comment on Twitter about his trip to South Korea.

Trump later told reporters his offer to Kim was a spur-of-the-moment idea: "I just thought of it this morning."

"We'll be there and I just put out a feeler because I don't know where he is right now. He may not be in North Korea," he said.

"If he's there, we'll see each other for two minutes, that's all we can, but that will be fine," he added. Trump said he and Kim "get along very well".

A senior North Korean official said a summit between Trump and Kim in the DMZ would be "meaningful" in advancing relations.

"We see it as a very interesting suggestion, but we have not received an official proposal in this regard," Choe Son-ui, North Korea's first vice-minister of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, North Korea's KCNA state media reported.

"I am of the view that if the DPRK-US summit meetings take place on the division line, as is intended by President Trump, it would serve as another meaningful occasion in further deepening the personal relations between the two leaders and advancing the bilateral relations," Choe said.

She was referring to North Korea by its official name - the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

US special envoy Stephen Biegun said on Friday the United States was ready to hold constructive talks with North Korea to follow through on a denuclearisation agreement reached by the two countries last year, South Korea's foreign ministry said.

Biegun told his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, that Washington wanted to make "simultaneous, parallel" progress on the agreement re ached at a summit between Trump and Kim in Singapore in June last year, the ministry said in a statement.

Both sides had agreed to establish new relations and work towards denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.