The United States is increasingly concerned about China’s growing economic ties in Israel, with its most recent military budget bill warning Israel against business with Beijing, citing “security implications”.

While Donald Trump has repeatedly talked up his unwavering support for Israel and its beleaguered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the US Senate is growing restless over China fostering ties with Israel.

Israel’s decision to lease a port in Haifa to the Shanghai International Port Group for 25 years has come now come under fire. A draft

text

of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which defines the US military’s budget and priorities next year, specifically citing the port.

Haifa has long been a docking point for the US 6th Fleet, leading the NDAA to warn Israel that the US “has serious security concerns with respect to the leasing arrangements”, and urges the Israeli government “to consider the security implications of foreign investment in Israel”.

The NDAA bill was ratified by the Senate Armed Services Committee, and was

passed

on Thursday, June 28 by full Senate vote, which saw 86-8 in favor of the $750 billion dollar bill.

The warnings follow rising anti-China pressure exerted by Trump’s administration.

Israel’s alleged reluctance to carry out security vetting of Chinese investments

resulted

in considerable criticism by the White House, following the award of multiple key Israeli infrastructure contracts to Chinese firms.

Among the critical signed deals include a tender for building a $1 billion port at Ashdod, won by China Harbour Engineering Company, and a pending $4.1 billion deal for light rail transport infrastructure in Tel Aviv, currently being bid on by four state-owned Chinese firms.

“China increasingly views Israel as a promising alternative for technology transfers the United States refuses to share with China," Mark Jefferson, an analyst with Stratton Consulting Group, told TRT World. "US cooperation with Chinese firms was always grounded by fears of corporate espionage and restrictions. The Israelis care more about their economy; critical to their national security, no matter what an ally like the US may think,” he added.

China’s motives ‘are not pure’

US Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette warned on Monday June 24 that Israel should take caution when allowing Chinese investments into their critical infrastructure, emphasising that the motives underlying their investments “are not pure”.

“I would urge Israel to be cautious about some of these types of investments,” he said after addressing an oil and gas conference in Tel Aviv.

Deepening ties

Israel however, has fallen back on its

realpolitik stance

of Israeli interests first, allies second. With mutual trade totalling nearly $11 billion annually, the scale of economic cooperation between the two countries is unlikely to be scaled back.

A recent study conducted by the RAND corporation, highlights the rapid growth of Israeli-Chinese economic ties from 2000 onwards, following a decade of defence technology cooperation.

Today, business between the two countries has left no stone unturned.