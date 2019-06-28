As the military dictator seized power, his country’s streets ran red with blood. It wasn’t just hundreds of thousands of citizens that had been murdered, but the revolution’s values, too.

This is not Abdel Fattah el Sisi. This is not the Arab Spring. This is Napoleon and the French Revolution.

We often hear how the Arab Spring has ‘failed’. In recent years, Egypt slipped into a military dictatorship and arrested as many 60,000 people on political grounds. The massacres in Syria and Yemen continue with outside intervention and with Libya in political chaos with rival governments vying for control of the country. It seemed indisputable, the Arab Spring had failed.

Then out of nowhere, the Arab Spring seemed to gasp back to life as first Sudan, and then Algeria rose up in revolt. While the events in both countries are far from over, both demonstrate that not only are the Arab revolts still capable of spreading but even more importantly, evolving, as the protesters in Sudan and Algeria are much savvier and wary than their predecessors.

Both Westerners and Arabs, prematurely declared the Arab Spring’s death not only because they underestimated the amount of time this process will take, but also because they accepted the popular Western narrative of its revolutions.

However, a closer comparison of Western revolutions and the Arab Spring tells a very different story.

The textbook version and popular understanding of the French Revolution usually highlight how its values of liberte and egalite paved the way for Western liberalism and democracy. What it does not highlight, however, is the revolution’s shocking amount of violence and sheer brutality.

In just the one year known as the ‘Reign of Terror’, 17,000 people were officially executed by guillotine. These, mind you are only the official numbers. Thousands more died in prison and even more in the revolutionary wars—in which Napoleon emerged to protect the revolution’s values— which soon engulfed the continent.

What then of the American Revolution?

After its successful revolt against the British monarchy, the young republic found itself mired in crippling overinflation. Many of the revolutionary war veterans not only went through the entire war unpaid but faced difficulty collecting their dues after the fact.

The months of unanswered petitions and protests eventually erupted into an outright revolt as Daniel Shays, and 4,000 armed veterans attempted to seize the United States’ Armory and overthrow the government.

The revolt was eventually put down, but it took months to do so.

Furthermore, America’s financial woes were so bad that the revolt was put down not by a federal army, but a militia that was mostly privately funded by the leaders of Massachusetts who had convinced wealthy merchants of the revolt’s danger.

This incident highlighted the need for a stronger federal government and arguably led to the Constitutional Convention that gave America the constitution and system it knows today.

The West’s narrative of itself is that democracy and human rights are intrinsically Western. The West was always destined for this. This narrative had led many of us to speak as if the West woke up one day, demanded democracy and received it the next.