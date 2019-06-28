Haftar faced a surprise blow in Gharyan where his forces have held this territory south of Tripoli, since early April. Libya’s internationally recognised government have now managed to dislodge pro-Haftar militias from this strategically important town. Gharyan was the main forward base for the eastern-based Libya National Army (LNA) under Khalifa Haftar, which has been eyeing control of Tripoli.

Haftar, who controls much of the east and commands the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), has been provoking an all-out military conflict in Libya. In April this year, he kicked off his offensive to capture Tripoli, the capital which hosts the internationally-recognised government of Libya - the Government of National Accord (GNA).

The loss of Gharyan, if it stays under GNA control, represents a significant setback for Haftar. The latter has only one town left in the west of Libya, Tarhunah, as a launching pad for their military campaign.

The situation on the ground is still fluid, but at this point, there are two possible scenarios for what could happen next in Libya.

First, losing Gharyan spoils Haftar and his backers' strategy, who hoped to achieve a quick victory and seize the Libyan capital. This would have been game over, and Haftar could portray himself as a unifier and saviour of the country.

Haftar relies on an array of militias and tribal factions. The latter, however, were merely mercenaries and prone to changing sides. While Haftar shrewdly used this strategy in the initial phases of the offensive against UN-backed government in Tripoli, it later showed its limitations as a protracted fight was not in the interest of these guns for hire.

With the loss of Gharyan, some critics believe that Haftar’s military failure in Tripoli could lead to his political fall in the medium run.

Second, the legitimate government of Libya will likely avoid making political concessions with Haftar because he usually offers talks, shakes hands, sits at the negotiation tables whereas, in reality, he remains a firm believer in the military solution. Haftar should be under international sanctions because he is not only responsible for spoiling the peace process, but also because his troops have committed war crimes.