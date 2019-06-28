A meeting of the remaining partners in the Iranian nuclear deal produced some progress but not enough to satisfy Tehran's demands, a senior Iranian official said on Friday, offering little prospect for now of the country backing away from a move to surpass a uranium stockpile threshold that could doom the agreement.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, said after meeting with senior officials from Britain, Germany, France, China, Russia, and the European Union that a complex barter-type system set up to keep trade with Iran afloat is now active.

But he insisted that for the so-called INSTEX system to be useful, "Europeans need to buy oil from Iran, or to consider credit lines for this mechanism."

Britain, France and Germany have a special trade channel up and running with Iran that aims to circumvent US economic sanctions, the EU said in a statement.

"France, Germany and the United Kingdom informed participants that INSTEX had been made operational and available to all EU Member States and that the first transactions are being processed," the EU said in a statement, referring to the special trade channel's formal name.

Araghchi described the meeting in Vienna, a regular quarterly gathering of signatories to the 2015 accord, as positive and constructive.

He said it was "one step forward" compared with previous sessions, "but it is still not enough, and it is still not meeting Iran's expectations."

Ahead of the meeting, Araghchi criticised the United States over its economic aggression on Tehran.

The regular quarterly meeting of the accord's so-called joint commission, which brings together senior officials from Iran, France, Germany, Britain, Russia, China, and the European Union, is meant to discuss the implementation of the deal.

There was no comment from the participants as they arrived for the gathering at a Vienna hotel.

The 2015 agreement aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

The United States withdrew from the accord last year and has imposed new sanctions on Iran to cripple its economy, in hopes of forcing Tehran into negotiating a wider-ranging deal.

President Donald Trump said on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan that "there's no rush" to ease the tensions with Iran.

"There's absolutely no time pressure," he added. "I think that in the end, hopefully, it's going to work out. If it does, great. And if doesn't, you'll be hearing about it."

Iran recently quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium. It previously said it would surpass a 300-kilogramme stockpile limit set by the accord by Thursday, but an Iranian official said that it was 2.8 kilogrammes below that limit on Wednesday and there would be no new assessment until "after the weekend."

It is currently a holiday weekend in Iran.

Araghchi said he will report back to Tehran, which will make further decisions. Of the 300-kilogram limit, he said that "the decision to reduce our commitments has already (been) made in Iran, and we continue on that process unless our expectations are met."

Asked whether there would be a follow-up meeting, Araghchi said that delegates "decided to have a ministerial meeting very soon," perhaps in the next few weeks, although a time and place have not yet been determined.