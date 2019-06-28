As world leaders gather in Osaka this week for the G20 summit, expectations are high that Washington and Beijing can finally agree to trade arrangements between two countries.

However, most analysts claim that this is unlikely. Such an agreement requires concessions neither Chinese President Xi Jinping nor US President Donald Trump seems willing to make. To the contrary, we may witness the beginning of a much wider conflict between the two powers.

The escalating trade war between the US and China is the primary source of concern for global markets for some time now. President Trump blames Beijing for reaping the benefits of the global economic system but failing to comply with the rules of the game. It is a fact that China runs a massive trade surplus with the US, which the US administration blames on the Chinese government's heavy hand in the country's business affairs.

According to Washington, Beijing provides substantial subsidies to domestic producers and devalue the Chinese yuan (renminbi) giving Chinese companies an unfair advantage in global competition, while failing to fight intellectual property theft and forcing foreign companies investing in China to make technology transfers.

Determined to punish China and eliminate the enormous trade deficit of the US economy, President Trump first imposed substantial tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports and is now considering extending the scope even further until and unless China fully opens its market to US companies by reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, and maintains a stable currency.

Beijing, on the other hand, claims that US bullishness is curtailing Chinese development. China has been able to take hundreds of millions of its citizens out of poverty and became the second biggest economy in the world within a considerably short period, thanks to the very economic policies which the US wants China to drop.

According to Beijing, it is the US that tilts the playing field and uses its global hegemonic position to derail Chinese development.

More recently, sanctions on Huawei, the world's largest telecoms network gear maker, took the confrontation to a different level. The US administration accused Huawei of presenting an espionage threat and banned sales of key components to the Chinese tech giant, most of which are supplied by US firms such as Skyworks and Qorvo, based on alleged national security concerns.

According to many policy analysts, however, sanctions against Huawei aim to maintain US companies’ comparative advantage in strategic sectors, especially artificial intelligence and 5G technologies and restrict the transfer of know-how in these critical sectors to Chinese companies.

Although Huawei says they are ready and capable of dealing with the blow, experts say that China’s ambitious plans to be the first in 5G technologies will indeed be hampered. Furthermore, after US government’s warnings about potential security threats coming from China, small-scale US firms started to break ties with Huawei, which led to a 40% decrease in the global smartphone sales of the company.