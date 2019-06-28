More than 200 demonstrators broke into the courtyard of Bahrain's Embassy in Baghdad and took down the kingdom's flag on Thursday night to protest a US-led meeting in Bahrain on Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Police used live rounds to disperse the crowd, police sources told Reuters, with no injuries reported.

"We used our vehicle loudspeakers to encourage protesters to leave the compound," a police officer stationed near the embassy said.

"After they refused, police had to fire into the air."

One protester, who identified himself as a member of the Islamic Resistance Groups, a term usually used by Iranian-backed Shia militias said they wanted to send a strong statement.

"We took down the Bahraini flag to send a clear message to all those who participated in the Bahrain conference, that we strongly reject normalising relations with the Zionist occupiers and will never abandon our support of Palestinians," said the protester, who identified himself as Abu Murtadha al Moussawi. "We are ready to fight for this."

Ambassador recalled

Bahrain recalled its ambassador to Iraq for consultations on Thursday after the protests.