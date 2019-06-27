The European police authority announced on Thursday that the PKK terrorists have ramped up crimes against Turkish facilities in Germany.

"In Germany, there was a significant rise in the number of offences against Turkish facilities (associations, mosques, shops, etc.)," Europol said in the Terrorism Situation and Trend Report 2019 released on its website.

The report pointed out that the attacks in Germany were carried out "as an act of vengeance" for Turkey's counterterror operation in Afrin, Syria and highlighted the solidarity between the far left-wing and the PKK terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.