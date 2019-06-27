TÜRKİYE
PKK ramps up crimes against Turks in Germany - report
Europol, the police authority of Europe, said in its latest report that crimes by the PKK terrorists increased in the last year, as "an act of vengeance" for Turkey’s counter-terror operation in Syria's Afrin.
The PKK rally in Cologne, Germany, on September 16, 2018 was attended by more than 10,000 PKK followers who live in Germany. / AA
Tuncay Şahin
June 27, 2019

The European police authority announced on Thursday that the PKK terrorists have ramped up crimes against Turkish facilities in Germany.

"In Germany, there was a significant rise in the number of offences against Turkish facilities (associations, mosques, shops, etc.)," Europol said in the Terrorism Situation and Trend Report 2019 released on its website.

The report pointed out that the attacks in Germany were carried out "as an act of vengeance" for Turkey's counterterror operation in Afrin, Syria and highlighted the solidarity between the far left-wing and the PKK terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

Also touching on the funding of the terrorists, the report added, "Terrorists continued using non-profit organisations to raise funds for terrorist purposes from Muslim communities."

The report also added that PKK terrorists and their supporters collect money in Europe from membership fees, the sale of publications and annual fundraising campaigns.

"Belgium reports the sentencing in 2018 of four individuals for participating in a 'Kampanya' (fundraising campaign)," it said.

The PKK also provides “logistical and financial support” to its offshoot, YPG/PYD, in Syria, according to the report.

It also noted that the PKK members were involved in organised crimes, drug smuggling and trade, migrant trafficking and money laundering.

SOURCE:AA
