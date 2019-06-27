The White House’s Peace to Prosperity plan claims to offer Palestinians an opportunity for a better life, while the Trump Administration signals its intention to abandon the Oslo Peace Process that has defined how Western states have developed their Palestine policy – under US leadership – since 1993.

That Oslo framework is centred on the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, and this has been rendered unrealisable by decades of Israeli colonisation, moving over 600,000 of their citizens as settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory (OPT).

This has changed the nature of the population in the OPT and has paved the way for eventual annexation. Indeed, leading Israeli politicians have for some time been very clear in expressing their unwillingness to cede control over the OPT to autonomous Palestinian rule.

For the first time, a US administration is signalling that it will support those aims, notably breaking a long-standing taboo of moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem and recognising Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights seized from Syria in 1967.

What this does, however, is leave the US’ international and regional Middle East allies, including the Palestinian Authority, in a tenuous situation by abandoning at least the hope offered to Palestinians in a peace plan, no matter how unlikely, acting as a kind of ‘release valve’ on political unrest.

So, while explicitly sidestepping the politics of Palestinian basic rights or aspirations for an independent state, Peace to Prosperity claims to at least offer Palestinians the possibility for a good life under Israeli rule…devoid of a political resolution.

While offering little in the way of qualitative details of how that might happen, the plan does offer the promise of renewed spending – following recent and devastating US cuts – of upwards of $50 billion, addressing three priority areas: the economy, people and government.

Far from a new proposal, however, this is just the latest version of the same US plan that has been rehashed, reshaped and modernised over-and-over again since the 1970s, seeking to keep Palestinians quiet and to accept their lot under Israeli rule, regardless of what that rule looks like.

‘Happy Palestinians’ and ‘Quality of Life’ initiatives

In the 1970s, the US began using financial incentives as a way to try to buy peace in the Middle East, while providing Israel with assurances for its security. So when in 1978 the Carter administration left Palestinian rights out of peace negotiations between Israel and Egypt, it instead attempted to offer a ‘depoliticised’ solution to the Palestinian ‘question’ by adopting policy based on the idea that 'happy' Palestinians who had a job, steady employment and a functioning administrative structure would be willing to accept living under Israeli occupation, even if temporarily.

This approach was updated by the Reagan Administration in the 1980s when it attempted to find a peaceful solution by promoting economic issues in lieu of a political settlement.

Proposed as a ‘Quality of Life’ initiative in 1983-4, the US attempted to promote political reconciliation between Israel and the Palestinians through economic inducements that were in theory separate from politics, while making the occupation palatable enough for Palestinians to accept living under the status quo.

The 1970s and 1980s were though a different era and this put limits on US influence.

First, Israel was at that time wary that economic development would embolden a Palestinian bid for independence. Second, Palestinians feared that any agreement without a political resolution would reinforce the status quo of Israel’s occupation and colonisation of the OPT: a political ploy meant to substitute economics for peace.

At that time Arab donors provided substantial support for Palestinians to not only survive under Israeli military rule, but to challenge it. Further, in the 1980s wealthy Palestinians increased their funding for Palestinian resistance (sumud) to Israeli rule.

Perhaps above all else, in that period the USSR acted as a powerful counter-balance for the Palestinians. That included military support for Palestinian liberation groups, labelled terrorist organisations in the West.

Yet, while the US plan was checked, the basic idea of trying to separate politics from Palestinian economic development survived in US policy circles, like this quote from 1989: ‘Economics may be politics in the West Bank and Gaza, but the American government can and should attempt to separate the two for policy purposes’.

Oslo Peace Process and An Investment in Peace