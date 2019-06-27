WORLD
Undeterred, Syria's White Helmets say they will continue rescue work
The group says their operations aiming to rescue casualties of the weeks-long bombing campaign in Idlib will not come to a halt despite the Syrian regime's onslaught.
Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the "White Helmets", carry away a body on a stretcher following a reported regime air strike in the village of Benin, about 30 kilometres south of Idlib in north-western Syria, on June 19, 2019. / AFP
By Asena Boşnak
June 27, 2019

Members of the Syrian Civil Defence or White Helmets are being forced to take shelter under trees as the regime moves to target their centres. 

The White Helmets is a humanitarian organisation that works on Syria's front lines, fighting the odds as they rescue civilians caught in the protracted and bloody war.

On May 13, the White Helmets witnessed an attack on one of their centre in the town of Kafr Nabl in southern Idlib, which destroyed the building and all the equipment inside.

TRT World's Obaida Hitto reports on their determination to continue saving lives.

