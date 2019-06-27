Members of the Syrian Civil Defence or White Helmets are being forced to take shelter under trees as the regime moves to target their centres.

The White Helmets is a humanitarian organisation that works on Syria's front lines, fighting the odds as they rescue civilians caught in the protracted and bloody war.

On May 13, the White Helmets witnessed an attack on one of their centre in the town of Kafr Nabl in southern Idlib, which destroyed the building and all the equipment inside.