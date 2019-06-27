This year’s G20 summit will see Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcoming world leaders to Osaka, Japan.

The summit will seek to tackle a broad range of issues, including removing barriers to economic growth, how the world will adapt to the data revolution and combating climate change.

Xi and Trump

Trade talks between the first and second largest economy in the world could overshadow the G20 summit as international markets look for signs of a breakthrough.

The ongoing US-led trade war against China has seen the Trump administration slap tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. China, for its part, has retaliated with more than $100 billion worth of tariffs.

Japanese officials have attempted to temper optimism, saying: “There probably will not be a breakthrough.”

It will be crucial to see even if there is no breakthrough whether the leaders can breathe life back into the talks and build momentum towards a final agreement.

Trump and Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet his US counterpart, President Donald Trump in Japan this weekend.

The two allies have clashed on a series of issues including Turkey’s quest to procure an S-400 missile defence system, and bilateral ties are expected to be discussed between the two sides.

Washington has also threatened Turkey with sanctions if it goes ahead with procuring the S-400 missiles, restricting access to the F-35 programme in which Turkey has been a participant.

Putin and Trump

Observers will also be looking closely at the body language between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a recent interview, Trump has said that he “may” talk to Putin about Russian meddling in the US’s 2020 election.

From Iran to Syria and Ukraine, the US and Russia are at loggerheads. This is in addition to alleged Russian meddling in the US election in 2017 which has tarnished Trump’s election as president.

Trump's personal behaviour with Putin will also be closely scrutinised.

Who are the members of the G20?