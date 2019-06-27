Hundreds of demonstrators rallied on Thursday outside the office of Hong Kong's justice secretary after another night of protests over a suspended extradition bill that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into political crisis.

Millions have thronged the streets in the past three weeks to demand the bill, which would allow criminal suspects to be sent to the mainland for trial in courts controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, be scrapped.

"Withdraw evil law, release martyrs...Teresa Cheng, come out," the protesters chanted, referring to the justice secretary, interspersed with another demand, "Condemn excessive force by police and release protesters."

Early on Thursday, riot police wielding batons and shields chased dozens of protesters who had beseiged police headquarters through the streets of Wan Chai, a popular nightspot.

The government said while it respected the public's right to peaceful assembly it was unacceptable for protesters to block roads and surround police headquarters.

The demonstrators have seized on this week's G20 summit of world leaders in Japan to appeal for Hong Kong's plight to be put on the agenda, a move certain to rile Beijing, which has vowed not to tolerate such discussion.

"We know that the G20 is coming. We want to grasp this opportunity to voice for ourselves," said Jack Cool Tsang, 30, a theatre technician who took a day off work to protest.