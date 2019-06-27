Billionaire Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis survived a no-confidence vote early on Thursday, even as he faces charges of graft, EU concerns over possible conflicts of interest and mass rallies demanding his resignation.

The opposition failed to reach the 101 votes needed in the 200-member parliament to topple the cabinet.

"Eighty-five lawmakers voted no confidence in the cabinet, and eighty-five voted against," said Jana Cernochova, a lawmaker in charge of the vote, after a marathon 17-hour session.

Only 170 lawmakers voted, with the remaining 30 either absent or ab staining from voting.

Babis's ANO movement leads a minority coalition with the Social Democrats (CSSD), relying on informal backing from the Communists for a majority of 108 seats in the parliament.

The CSSD voted in favour of the cabinet and the Communists abstained.

The 64-year-old Slovak-born Babis, who made his fortune as the founder and owner of the sprawling Agrofert food, chemicals and media holding, has come under fire over murky business dealings.

He faces police charges in connection with a $2.25 million (two million euro ) EU subsidy scam, while the EU is probing his dual role as politician and entrepreneur.