Afghan officials won’t attend the peace talks in Taliban

Afghan officials have been left out of talks with the Taliban and the group has refused to sit at the same table with the government officials despite Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s repeated calls for talks in the past. The Taliban was overthrown by the US-led coalition invasion in 2001, and the Taliban maintains the idea that the country is occupied by foreign forces, deeming the Afghan government illegitimate and a “foreign” puppet.

Though Afghan officials were furious about being left out of direct talks with the Taliban, a Reuters report said informal meetings have been held between the parties.

Ghani has been preparing the scene for a future ceasefire with the Taliban. In May, he launched a four-day Loya Jirga -- a grand assembly that brought together 3,200 participants including politicians, tribal elders, and other prominent figures to prepare a shared strategy. The Taliban did not take part in the meeting, in which the government also called for an immediate ceasefire.

However, with the Taliban rejecting the ceasefire, the Afghan government has not found a way into the peace process with the Taliban.

In February, Taliban representatives and Afghan officials including former president Hamid Karzai met in Moscow, Russia, for a two-day conference.

Afghan delegations from Afghanistan’s High Peace Council and senior Afghan politicians have met in Moscow three times since 2017, but Ghani said those who attended the conference had no authority to negotiate.

The US is determined to leave Afghanistan

The US, which still holds a presence in Afghanistan as part of a NATO mission to train, assist and advise (and to hold counter-terrorism operations), began talks with the Taliban in February of this year. The aim was to convince the Taliban to sit at the table with Afghan officials and help create conditions that can aid an American exit from the country.

“As we make progress in these negotiations, we will be able to reduce our troops’ presence and focus on counter-terrorism,” he said. “We do not know whether we will achieve an agreement – but we do know that after two decades of war, the hour has come to at least try for peace,” he said.

Taliban wants to focus on the withdrawal of US troops before the ceasefire