Hong Kong protesters marched to major consulates on Wednesday as they called on G20 nations to confront fellow member China at an upcoming summit in Osaka, Japan over sliding freedoms in the financial hub.

The semi-autonomous city has been shaken by huge demonstrations this month with protesters demanding the withdrawal of a bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland.

The massive rallies are the latest manifestation of growing fears that China is stamping down on the city’s unique freedoms and culture.

Beijing has strongly opposed such a development, saying Hong Kong matters are strictly an internal Chinese affair.

US President Donald Trump has said he plans to raise the issue during a planned meeting with President Xi Jinping.

Petitioning for intervention

Groups of protesters gathered outside the US and EU consulates to deliver petitions stating their requests.

Opponents say changes to the Chinese territory's legislation could expose citizens of all nationalities to being extradited to China for unfair trials and possible torture, reducing Hong Kong's judicial independence and the civil liberties it retained after the handover from British rule in 1997.

Hong Kong is an international city whose residents will all be affected by the legislation, regardless of their country of origin, said protester Mandy Wong, a college student.

"That's why this is necessary for other countries or overseas people to pay attention to this extradition bill," said Wong, 25.

'Free Hong Kong'

Activists held up placards attacking the legislation and chanted slogans including "Free Hong Kong."