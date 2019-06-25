WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian air force plane lands in Venezuela - witness, website
An Ilyushin 62 jet with tail number RA-86496 was parked at Maiquetia International Airport, according to a witness.
Russian air force plane lands in Venezuela - witness, website
A Chinese airplane lands near a Russian plane parked on the tarmac at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, near Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, March 29, 2019. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
June 25, 2019

A Russian air force plane landed on Monday in Venezuela's main airport, according to a Reuters witness and a website that tracks plane movements, three months after a similar arrival spurred a war of words between Washington and Moscow.

Two Russian air force planes landed in Venezuela in March carrying Russian defence officials and 100 troops, leading the United States to accuse Russia of "reckless escalation" of the situation in the struggling South American nation.

An Ilyushin 62 jet with tail number RA-86496 on Monday was parked at Maiquetia International Airport, according to a Reuters witness.

RECOMMENDED

That tail number is registered to a Russian Air Force jet, according to website Flightradar24, and matches the tail number of the plane that arrived in March.

US President Donald Trump in March ordered Russia to remove all troops from Venezuela, while Russia's foreign ministry said the planes were only carrying specialists who were servicing arms sales contracts.

Venezuela's information ministry and Russia's defense ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election