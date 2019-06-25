A Russian air force plane landed on Monday in Venezuela's main airport, according to a Reuters witness and a website that tracks plane movements, three months after a similar arrival spurred a war of words between Washington and Moscow.

Two Russian air force planes landed in Venezuela in March carrying Russian defence officials and 100 troops, leading the United States to accuse Russia of "reckless escalation" of the situation in the struggling South American nation.

An Ilyushin 62 jet with tail number RA-86496 on Monday was parked at Maiquetia International Airport, according to a Reuters witness.