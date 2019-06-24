This weekend, the Czech Republic saw some of its largest protests since the fall of communism in 1989.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who has been implicated in an alleged fraud and is also subject to a conflict of interest investigation by the EU, but has so far refused to step down.

Organisers said more than 250,000 people attended the protests, however, the figures could not be independently verified.

Who is organising the march?

The demonstrations were started by a group called Million Moments for Democracy (Milion Chvilek), which is led by students.

The protests, now in their ninth week, saw crowds of 120,000 on June 5, which was one of the first major protests.

Million Moments for Democracy, in a series of demands on its website, has called on the prime minister to resign from his post due to corruption allegations and accuse him of being an agent of the communist period, amongst other things.

Why are people protesting?