The country’s army chief is killed

Ethiopia was shaken by a renegade general who tried to seize control of the northern state of Amhara on June 23. The government has survived the coup attempt but four officials, including the army chief, were killed in Addis Ababa and Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara region.

The army chief, General Seare Mekonnen was shot dead at his residence in the capital Addis Ababa along with a retired army general, Major General Gezayee Abera, who was visiting Mekonnen at the time.

“Both lost their lives in an organised and coordinated attack by the bodyguard,” the Ethiopian prime minister said in a statement on Sunday.

The Amhara region’s President Ambachew Mekonnen and his advisor, Gize Abera, were also killed in Amhara. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the region’s president was killed by people who were close to him.

Most of the people who attempted the coup were arrested, the prime minister said during a televised address on Sunday.

