Mauritania's ruling party candidate Mohamed Ould Ghazouani won the presidential elections on June 22 with an absolute majority, replacing his friend Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who stepped aside after serving two five-year terms.

Ghazouani received 52 percent of the vote, a significant achievement in a country previously marred by military coups.

Ghazouani's predecessor Abdel Aziz came to power nearly a decade ago after instigating a military coup along with Ghazouani, ousting the country's first elected civilian president Sidi Ould Cheikh Abdallahi.

Abdel Aziz also headed the presidential guard when he seized power, saying he instigated a coup in order to avoid the military’s repressive rule.

Soon after Ghazouani was declared as the winner, the opposition candidate Sidi Mohamed Ould Boubacar (17.87 percent) objected to the results in a news conference he held with three other candidates, speaking of “multiple irregularities [that] eliminated any credibility” of the election.

A retired general and the Mauritanian army’s former chief of staff, Ghazouni resigned from the Ministry of Defence in early March 2019 to run for president.

His victory is significant because he is a president-elect rather than a coup leader, like many in Mauritania’s recent past. The country had been beset by coups starting in 1978, a mere 18 years after the country’s independence.

However some still see Ghazouani’s victory as problematic, because of his ties with the previous president. Ghazouani is also a member of Abdel Aziz’s Union for the Republic ruling party and opposition leaders have objected to the election results.

The opposition believes that this could be the continuation of a government dominated by military figures, even though the election was the first in Mauritania’s history that saw an elected president handing over power to another elected official.