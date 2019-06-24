TRT WORLD: You are known for your roles in fiction films and TV series, why did you accept to play this role in the documentary “Stranger in Paradise”?

VALENTIJN DHAENENS: Aside from film, I spent most of the time in the theatre writing, directing and playing my own shows. I tour these shows all over the world. I made three shows with big political content (BigmoutH, SmallWaR and Unsung). The director of Stranger in Paradise, Guido Henderikx asked me to play this part because he was familiar with my theatre work. I was scared and attracted at the same time by this project. But we did a few sessions and I started to feel it could also be, in a way, my film in the sense that I could agree with all the decisions of Guido and that I would be able to write my own speech in a way that I felt comfortable with.

Acting in a fiction film and being part of a documentary as an actor must have posed some challenges and differences. What were those?

VD: The hardest part in the filming was the first part in which I would have to disappoint the people that just arrived in Europe, explaining they’re not welcome. Most of all since I felt they forgot almost immediately that I was only playing the part of the not welcoming Europe. Since their situation was very real and since they were still full of adrenaline having survived very recently this dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea, they forgot almost immediately I was only playing a part.