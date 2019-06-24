More than 1,500 people have died in a nearly 10-month-old outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the country's health ministry said on Monday.

As of Sunday, 1,506 people have died out of 2,239 recorded cases, it said.

Earlier this month, the virus killed two from a family in neighbouring Uganda who had travelled to the DRC.

Ebola spreads among humans through close contact with the blood, body fluids, secretions or organs of an infected person, or objects contaminated by such fluids.

'Worst outbreak'