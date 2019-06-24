US arms makers say European demand for fighter jets, missile defences and other weapons is growing fast amid heightened concerns about Russia and Iran.

The US government sent a group of unusually high-ranking officials including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to the Paris Airshow this year, where nearly 400 US companies were showcasing equipment as the United States and Iran neared open confrontation in the Persian Gulf.

Lockheed Martin, Boeing and other top weapons makers said they had seen accelerating demand for US weapons at the biennial air show despite escalating trade tensions between the United States and Europe.

“Two Paris air shows ago, there weren’t a lot of orders,” said Rick Edwards, who heads Lockheed’s international division. “Now ... our fastest growth market for Lockheed Martin in the world is Europe.”

Many European nations have increased military spending since Russia’s annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine in 2014, bolstering missile defences and upgrading or replacing ageing fighter jet fleets. NATO members agreed in 2014 to move toward spending 2 percent of gross domestic product on defence.

Concerns

Eric Fanning, chief executive of the Aerospace Industries Association, said the NATO pledge and European concerns about Russia were fuelling demand. “I do think it reflects the increasing provocations of Russia,” he said.

Industry executives and government officials say growing concern about Iran’s missile development program is another key factor. Tehran’s downing of a US drone came late in the air show, but executives said it would support further demand.

“Iran is our best business development partner. Every time they do something like this, it heightens awareness of the threat,” said one senior defence industry executive, who asked not to be named.

Edwards said Lockheed’s F-35 stealth fighter, selected by Belgium, is poised to win another new order from Poland, while Bulgaria, Slovakia and Romania are also working to replace Soviet-era equipment.