WORLD
3 MIN READ
Netanyahu ready to 'consider' long-awaited US peace plan
Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu says he would give US President Trump's Middle East peace plan fair and open consideration, while Palestinian President Abbas rejects the proposal.
Netanyahu ready to 'consider' long-awaited US peace plan
US National Security Advisor John Bolton (L) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (2nd L) guided by Israeli army Major General Nadav Padan (R) at the Qasr al Yahud baptism site at the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, June 23, 2019. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
June 24, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he is ready to "consider" a US plan to resolve his country's long-running conflict with the Palestinians.

"We will consider the American proposal in a fair and open way," he said as he hosted US national security adviser John Bolton.

The Palestinian leadership has already rejected the plan, citing US "bias" after the White House recognised bitterly divided Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"I don't understand how the Palestinians rejected the plan even before knowing what it contained," said Netanyahu.

"That's not how you move forward."

He was talking during a visit to the Jordan valley, Israeli-occupied territory he has pledged never to give up in a peace deal.

"To those who say that to obtain peace, Israel must leave the Jordan Valley, I say: it will not bring peace -- it will bring war and terror," he said.

"Israel's presence here must continue for Israel's security and the security of all."

Bolton was being hosted by the Israeli leader for talks on "regional security", according to the White House.

His visit came amid a tense standoff between the US and Iran following a series of tanker attacks and the shooting down of an American drone.

RECOMMENDED

The White House is set next week to present details for the first time of its long-awaited peace initiative being formulated by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

US officials say it aims to raise more than $50 billion and create more than a million jobs for the Palestinians within a decade.

Abbas rejects plan

But the Palestinian Authority is boycotting the so-called Peace to Prosperity workshop in Bahrain.

Palestinians have accused Trump of seeking to buy them off and deprive them of an independent state.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said Sunday he was confident the Bahrain conference would fail.

"We need the economic (support), the money and the assistance, but before everything there is a political solution," he said.

"For America to turn the whole cause from a political issue into an economic one, we cannot accept this."

TRT World speaks to Hatem Bazian, a lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election