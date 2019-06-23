WORLD
2 MIN READ
Regime 'air strikes' kill five civilians in Syria's Idlib
White Helmets sources say the dead include three children. More than 470 civilians have perished in regime and Russian bombardment in Idlib de-escalation zone despite a deal against acts of aggression in northwestern opposition bastion.
Regime 'air strikes' kill five civilians in Syria's Idlib
A White Helmets member reacts as his comrades clear debris while searching for bodies or survivors in a collapsed building following a regime air strike in the village of Saraqib in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, on June 22, 2019. / AFP
By Samar Sayyid, Baba Umar
June 23, 2019

At least five civilians were killed in air strikes carried out by regime forces in northern Syria's de-escalation zones, according to sources with the White Helmets civil defence agency on Sunday.

The attacks targeted the city of Kafr Nabl and the villages of Kansafra Bidama, Josef, Kafr Battikh, Sufuhon, Ablin and Maraand in Idlib province.

Those killed, included three children, who were targeted in Josef village, the sources said.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited.

Regime breaks deal

RECOMMENDED

The Syrian regime, however, has consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

The Idlib region of about three million people is supposed to be protected by the buffer zone deal, but the rebel and militant-run enclave has come under mounting bombardment by the regime and its ally, Russia, since late April.

The violence has forced around 330,000 people to flee their homes and hit 23 health centres, according to the UN.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in early 2011 when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.

The conflict running in its eighth year has killed more than 400,000 people and displaced millions.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election