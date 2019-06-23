WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 42 Daesh militants killed near Lake Chad - troops
The Multinational Joint Task Force, comprising soldiers from several African countries, says it has "inflicted the heaviest loss in six months" on Daesh in Lake Chad area.
At least 42 Daesh militants killed near Lake Chad - troops
A Chadian soldier poses for a picture at the front line during a battle with Boko Haram militants in Gambaru, Nigeria. February 26, 2015. / Reuters
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
June 23, 2019

West African troops killed 42 suspected Daesh terrorists in a battle in the Lake Chad region on June 21, the heaviest death toll suffered by the militants in the last six months, a regional military task force said in a statement.

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) – comprising troops from countries bordering the lake – said one of its soldiers was killed and 10 others were wounded.

The MNJTF said in a statement issued on Saturday that "42 terrorists (were) neutralised" during fighting on and around a Lake Chad island called Doron Naira. 

It said it meant it had "inflicted the heaviest loss in six months on ISWAP."

In an apparent reference to the same clashes, Daesh said its militants had killed 15 soldiers in fighting at Garno, a town in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state near Lake Chad. 

RECOMMENDED

It said a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device but did not refer to any of its fighters having been killed.

Daesh insurgency 

Islamic State [Daesh] West Africa Province (ISWAP) was formed in 2016 when a faction of Nigerian radical militant group Boko Haram pledged allegiance to Daesh. 

The insurgency has affected countries that border Lake Chad – Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, as well as islands on the lake itself.

The insurgency, which began in northeast Nigeria, has killed more than 30,000 people and displaced about two million since 2009.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election