Thousands of demonstrators crowded outside Georgia's parliament on Saturday night for the third straight day of protests that have kindled tensions in the country and prompted Russia to block air connections with its neighbour.

The throng was mostly orderly but insistent in its array of demands, including the resignation of the interior minister over harsh tactics by police in breaking up a rally on Thursday in which at least 240 people were injured.

The speaker of parliament resigned on Friday.

Animosity toward Russia is strong in the wake of the 2008 war in which Georgia lost control of two Russia-backed separatist territories. Russia now considers those territories independent, but has established a military presence there and Georgians refer to them as Russian-occupied.

The protesters consider Georgia's current government to be overly cooperative with Russia.

The protests also tap into other frustrations. Demonstrators are demanding early parliamentary elections and a change in the system so legislators are chosen fully proportionally rather than the current mix of party-list and single-mandate representatives.

"I am here to protest the Russian occupation that we still remember, that still hurts after 11 years and still is an ongoing issue," said demonstrator Tina Bezhanidze.

