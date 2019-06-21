TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey slams Greece for violating Lausanne Peace Treaty
"Greece violates the Lausanne Peace Treaty by not recognising the muftis selected by the Turkish minority," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said.
Turkey slams Greece for violating Lausanne Peace Treaty
Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy speaks during a press conference in Ankara on June 21, 2019. / AA
By Neslihan Birtek
June 21, 2019

Turkey on Friday decried a decision by Greece that local religious leaders, known as muftis, among the Turkish minority living in the Western Thrace would henceforth be appointed by the state instead of being elected by the local people.

"Greece violates the Lausanne Peace Treaty by not recognising the muftis selected by the Turkish minority," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said.

Aksoy, said the move violated the minority's religious rights.

Underlining that this decree would eliminate the autonomy of the Mufti establishment in the country, he urged Greece to have intimate and comprehensive communication with the Turkish minority to resolve this problem in line with the Lausanne Treaty.

He said Greece must recognise the muftis elected by the minority and reverse its policy of imposing illegally appointed ones.

RECOMMENDED

Aksoy also underlined that it was "worrying" that such intrusive and negative acts took place in an EU member state.

In Greece, the muftis of the Turkish minority in Western Trace are appointed by the government; however, the Turkish minority rejects this policy and demands the muftis be locally-elected by them.

Today, about 150,000 ethnic Turkish people reside in Western Thrace with their status set by the Lausanne Peace Treaty of 1923 and their rights guaranteed by several bilateral and multilateral agreements.

The Turkish minority of Greece faces a variety of issues including state denial of ethnic identity, inadequate education provision and restrictions on freedom of religion, purchase of property and political representation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district