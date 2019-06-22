Iran's air defence missile systems shooting down a high-tech US military drone south of the Gulf on Thursday, June 20 is the latest example of increasing tensions between Washington and Tehran over the past year.

In the hours following the incident, the US military denied that an attack took place, but shortly after it claimed that its drone had been shot down over international waters. Political reactions to the incident quickly followed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif shared the coordinates of the drone, which was shot near Iran's Mobarak village. Other Iranian officials were quick to reiterate that violation of the country's land, air and sea borders are a red line, and they would be protected no matter the cost.

Trump, on the other hand, tweeted that "Iran made a huge mistake," but it is being reported that after a conference with leaders of Congress he changed his mind on a limited retaliatory strike.

The US's withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018; heavy sanctions on Iran; the influence of global trade wars; Trump’s aggressive attitude; and Iran’s major commercial partners EU, China and India abiding by the sanctions have put Iran in a very difficult position.

The latest statement came from the country's minister of oil, Bijan Zangana, who said it was difficult to explain to the people the country's current predicament because they don't see explosions and bloody bodies on the streets, adding that the current situation is more critical than even the eight-year period of the Iran-Iraq War.

Although the sanctions came into effect a short time ago, all main economic indicators are deteriorating rapidly, and it is predicted that the country will have difficulty even in providing basic supplies.

Iranian authorities have announced in a number of statements before the implementation of sanctions that if Iran cannot sell oil, then no one can sell oil originating from the Gulf.

Therefore, it was not surprising that after the attacks in Fujairah last month against Saudi, UAE and Norwegian tankers it was Iran which first came to mind as the suspect behind the attacks.

The attacks continued when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in Tehran for mediation talks, and Iranian leader Khamenei in a way had effectively responded to Trump without uttering a word.

Attacks against the US diplomatic presence and oil companies in Iraq are also increasing day by day, and the efforts of the Iraqi politicians to mediate have not yet achieved the desired results.

While Iran's main demand is mitigation of sanctions and particularly maintaining exemptions for oil sales, the US says it will not take such a step unless direct bilateral negotiations begin.

Therefore, the gap between the demands of the two sides is the biggest obstacle to a compromise.

Since the crisis began, many observers have stated that Iran would not just unresponsively accept economic sanctions and would heighten tension in the area where it has experience and success.

The idea that the Trump administration cannot risk and afford a new war before the US elections has become popularly accepted in Tehran.

For this reason, Iran has identified its central strategy as increasing pressure on the Trump administration, which has repeatedly stressed that it does not want a new war, to gain concessions.