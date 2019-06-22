The death of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi has intensified the spotlight on the dire conditions faced by political prisoners in Egypt under the government of army chief-turned-president Abdel Fattah el Sisi, not to mention in neighbouring states such as Saudi Arabia.

Morsi was Egypt's first democratically elected president and died after collapsing in a soundproof cage during his trial, where he was left unattended for at least 20 minutes.

The ageing deposed president had developed a history of health issues during his imprisonment, including diabetes, liver and kidney disease, and the loss of sight in one eye, without receiving medical treatment. His medical conditions made no changes to the conditions of his incarceration, where he was kept in solitary confinement for at least 23 hours a day.

Morsi had been imprisoned in a maximum security prison for nearly six years after a military coup ousted him from power in July 2013.

"Former president Morsi's death followed years of government mistreatment, prolonged solitary confinement, inadequate medical care, and deprivation of family visits and access to lawyers," says Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East and North Africa Director of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

But former president Morsi was only one of tens of thousands of prisoners currently suffering under similar conditions.

He was not the first prisoner to succumb to harsh prison conditions in Egypt.

In the first 100 days of Sisi’s administration alone, HRW reportedat least 35 people died in custody.

Of those 35, 15 cases identified a cause of death: 13 were due to overcrowding or failure to provide medical care, and two involved physical abuse.

The numbers could be much higher, with human rights agencies criticising their lack of access to observe prisoner conditions.

As international pressure mounts for a transparent investigation into Morsi’s death, equal pressure is placed on the whole Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, to discontinue human rights violations and prison conditions.

In 2018, only weeks before Saudi authorities lifted the ban on women driving on June 24, authorities arrested scores of prominent women’s rights activists, accusing several of crimes such as treason that appeared related to their activism.

At least nine women remain detained without charge, with some anticipated charges carrying prison terms of up to 20 years. Human rights watch reportedthat Saudi interrogators tortured at least four of the women, through electric shocks, whipping women on their thighs, and forcible hugging and kissing.

Due to the absence of a penal code, judges arbitrarily sentence defendants to floggings of hundreds of lashes. Children can legally be tried for capital crimes and executed as adults if they show physical signs of puberty.

In 2018 alone, Saudi Arabia’s online prisoner database revealedthat authorities had imprisoned 2,305 individuals under investigation for over six months without appearing in front of a judge, including 251 for over three years.

Prisons Tombs

Under Sisi's rule, Egyptian authorities have engaged in a widespread campaign of intimidation and arrests of political opposition figures and civil society activists, with nearly 60,000 people believed to have been imprisoned on political grounds.

Lawyers and former prisoners speaking to HRW report that prisoners are beaten, humiliated and confined for weeks in cramped "discipline" cells.

The rights group also declared that security forces "interfered with their medical care in ways that may have contributed to some of their deaths".

Deaths due to medical neglect in Egypt is nothing new. According to reports by the Human Rights Monitor, over 300 detainees have died in prison in Egypt since the military coup in 2013. The cause of death? "Medical neglect and torture".

Death penalty for minors in Saudi Arabia