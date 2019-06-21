The standoff between Washington and Tehran is worsening with the shooting down of a US drone in Iranian airspace and reports that US President Donald Trump ordered military strikes on Iran only to cancel them hours before they were due to start.

Iranian officials said a US drone was shot down in Iran’s territorial waters on Thursday in the Gulf.

The incident has sent jitters through the aviation industry with some airlines and aviation bodies issuing precautionary measures to avoid any risk to civilian aircraft.

On Thursday night, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an order barring US airliners from flying over Iranian airspace in the Gulf.

The region between Iran and the Gulf state is one of the busiest air corridors in the world with several major transport hubs, such as Doha, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi dotting the area.

In its statement, the FAA said “heightened military activities” presented an “inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations”.

Though not bound by the US restrictions, Australian airline Qantas and British Airways, among others, have also rerouted flights from the region.

Their fears, though precautionary, are not without basis, as civilian aircraft have fallen victim due to regional tensions in the past.