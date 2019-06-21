Hundreds of Algerian protesters gathered on Friday in the capital despite a spate of arrests ahead of the latest weekly rally since the April 2 resignation of longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The demonstrators in central Algiers brandished the Algerian flag that has been a mainstay of the protests but some also carried the Berber colours despite a ban on the minority's flag imposed this week by army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah, Algeria's strongman since Bouteflika's ouster.

"No to regionalism, we are all brothers," the protesters chanted.

Dozens detained

Police earlier detained dozens of demonstrators, especially those carrying the Berber colours, from around the capital's main post office which has been the epicentre of demonstrations since they first broke out in February.

On previous Fridays since the fall of Bouteflika, those detained have been released at the end of the day.